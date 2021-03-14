Full Details Emerge From Sunday’s Patriots, Texans Trade

The Miami Dolphins aren’t the only AFC East team doing deals with the Houston Texans this weekend. The Texans reached a deal with the New England Patriots on a trade, this time involving offensive tackle Marcus Cannon.

On Sunday, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported that Cannon is going from the Patriots to the Texans. As part of the trade, the two clubs will swap draft picks in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds. The specific drafts where these picks will be swapped was not specified.

It’s a move that offers more immediate benefit to the Patriots than the Texans. The trade clears up over $13 million in cap space for the Patriots over the next two seasons.

Marcus Cannon has been the Patriots’ starting right tackle for the better part of the last five years. But he’s had injury and consistency problems, playing in a full season just once since 2013.

BREAKING: The #Patriots are trading right tackle Marcus Cannon to the #Texans and the clubs are swapping picks in the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds, according to a league source. https://t.co/Oq7xnxk4sg — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) March 14, 2021

There are pretty strong ties between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans. Houston executives Nick Caserio, Jack Easterby and Romeo Crennel all worked with Bill Belichick in New England before.

Naturally, those strong ties have led some to speculate that a deal between the two teams for disgruntled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is possible. New England certainly has the cap space to add Watson to their roster and rebuild the team this offseason.

But the Patriots are pretty lacking in assets they can give to the Texans in exchange. They didn’t exactly add to their war chest with this Marcus Cannon trade either.

Who is better situated heading into free agency – the Patriots or the Texans?