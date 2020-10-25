Gisele Bundchen Reacts To Tom Brady’s Huge Game Today

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rolling right now.

Tampa Bay blew out Las Vegas, 45-20, on Sunday afternoon. The Buccaneers improved to 5-2 on the season with today’s win, which was spearheaded by Brady.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a historic performance, throwing for 369 yards and four touchdowns. He set the NFL’s all-time passing touchdowns record with his final touchdown pass of the day.

.@TomBrady takes the all-time lead in passing TDs with this toss to Tyler Johnson! #GoBucs 📺: #TBvsLV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/nCwBl54Akc pic.twitter.com/1GARY3ikVs — NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2020

Brady is a happy man with the 5-2 start, but he’s not getting complacent.

“We’re going to need everybody and everybody’s best…we’re going to try to meet the challenge every week,” Brady said postgame.

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, was very pleased with her husband’s performance on Sunday. She took to Twitter to celebrate his big game.

Let’s goooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!! — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) October 25, 2020

The Bucs should be a pretty scary team moving forward, especially with the addition of All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star is reunited with Brady, whom he played with briefly in New England.

“He’s a tremendous football player. I played with him for a brief period of time. I’m looking forward to working with him again. He’s a very hard-working guy,” Brady said of the addition.

Brady on Antonio Brown: "He's a tremendous football player. I played with him for a brief period of time. I'm looking forward to working with him again. He's a very hard-working guy." — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 25, 2020

Tampa Bay is scheduled to take on the New York Giants next Monday night.