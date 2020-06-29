Greg Olsen, Former Panthers TE, Has Message For The Patriots

After several long months as a free agent, former NFL MVP Cam Newton finally has a new team: The New England Patriots. And Cam’s former teammates couldn’t be happier.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who played with Cam for nine years, had a message for the Patriots. He declared that he was happy for Cam and that that Patriots are “getting a stud” quarterback.

“Couldn’t be happier for Cam Newton!” Olsen wrote. “Patriots are getting a stud!!”

Cam and Olsen have been friends for a while. The two havespoken glowingly about one-another, and enjoyed tremendous success together with the Panthers.

Olsen caught 35 touchdown passes from Cam Newton during his time in Carolina – more than all other QBs he’s caught TDs from combined. From 2014 to 2016, Olsen made the Pro Bowl three straight years, recording career-highs in receptions and receiving yards over that span.

Together, Newton and Olsen helped the Panthers make a Super Bowl appearance in 2015.

In his nine seasons at Carolina, Olsen caught 524 receptions for 6,463 yards and 39 touchdowns – nearly all from Cam Newton.

But Newton and Olsen were both released after the 2019 season. Greg Olsen quickly signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks.

Meanwhile, Newton did not sign with a team for months, leading many to believe he might go into the 2020 season without a team.

But New England pulled the trigger over the weekend, and now he might be the starting QB of the league’s best-coached team.