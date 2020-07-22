Greg Olsen Has A Telling Comment On Cam’s Patriots Contract

Earlier this offseason, the New England Patriots made headlines when the signed veteran free agent quarterback Cam Newton.

After losing an MVP in Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they added another one in Newton. Not long after the signing, the contract details leaked out.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Newton’s one-year contract with the Patriots includes $550,000 in guaranteed money. It also has a $1.05 million base salary and incentives that can push its maximum value to $7.5 million.

After hearing about the contract, Cam’s former Panthers teammate Greg Olsen made his feelings clear. He thinks the Patriots got the “all-time greatest deal” by signing Newton for so little.

“My head popped off when I saw how much he signed for,” Olsen said on First Take. “It’s the all-time greatest deal. I’m the biggest Cam Newton advocate out there. He’s been amazing for not only my career but for so many other guys…New England is going to find out pretty quick what a competitor he is.”

Newton and Olsen were one of the most-feared quarterback-tight end tandems in the league during their time in Carolina.

Both left Carolina – though not all by choice – for what they hope to be greener pastures. Olsen signed a deal with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this offseason.

It’s possible he and Cam Newton face off in the Super Bowl at the end of the 2020 season.