PFR’s ‘Hall Of Fame Monitor’ Doesn’t Have Tom Brady On Top

Tom Brady winning a seventh Super Bowl title should have solidified his status as the greatest quarterback in NFL history – should being the key word there.

Despite all of his accomplishments, Brady is not considered the greatest quarterback of all time when it comes to Pro Football Reference’s “Hall of Fame Monitor.” Instead, that title belong to Peyton Manning.

Manning, who just made the Hall of Fame this month, has an incredible résumé that is highlighted by five MVP awards and two Super Bowl rings. Even though Brady has two fewer MVPs, the seven Super Bowl rings make up for that.

However, the “Hall of Fame Monitor” for Pro Football Reference still gives Manning a slight edge over Brady.

As of right now, Manning has an even 258 points compared to Brady’s 250.94 points. The third quarterback on this list is Brett Favre, who is way behind with 178.84 points.

Pro Football Reference said that its metrics weigh Pro Bowls, All-Pros, championships and statistical milestones to come up with their numbers. That being said, it’s still baffling to see Brady as the No. 2 quarterback on the list.

Brady is most likely going to finish his NFL career as the all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes, so he checks off the statistical milestone box. When it comes to championships, we know that no one can compare to him in that department.

The only area where Manning really has an edge over Brady is All-Pro nods. Is that really enough to give him the nod over Brady, though?

If this “Hall of Fame Monitor” somehow makes its way back to Brady, he’ll probably just end up using it as bulletin-board material for the 2021 season.