Here’s What Robert Kraft Texted Tom Brady When He Left New England

Despite leaving New England to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady still has an army of fans in New England. But nobody he left in Massachusetts has as close of a relationship to Brady as Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

An excerpt from a new book on the Patriots’ dynasty highlights just how much love and respect Kraft has for Brady. In one passage, the text Kraft sent to Brady after he went to the Buccaneers was revealed.

In the text, Kraft professed his love for Brady and showed pride in how “classy” he is. He even said he’s proud of his parents for bringing Brady into this world.

“Love you more than you know for being so classy in everything you do,” Kraft wrote, per WEEI. “Your parents should be so proud. I love them for creating you. You are truly one of a kind.”

What Robert Kraft texted Tom Brady after learning he was leaving New England https://t.co/yZVP5pRDOi — WEEI (@WEEI) August 31, 2020

Tom Brady played a huge role in turning the Patriots from an average NFL team into one of the world’s premier sports brands.

In 20 years in New England, the Patriots won 17 AFC East titles, appeared in 13 AFC Championship games, made it to nine Super Bowls and won six.

During that span, Brady won three MVP awards and made the Pro Bowl 14 times.

All the while, Brady was taking deals with the team that were well below his market value. He did everything in his power to make sure the Patriots were competitive.

It’s no wonder Robert Kraft has so much respect for him.