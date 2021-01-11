How Bill Belichick Reportedly Feels About Medal Of Freedom Honor

The relationship between New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and President Donald Trump has been the subject of some controversy for a while now. But having been offered the Presidential Medal of Freedom on the heels of the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building by protesters, that relationship is being put to the test again.

Many people are calling for Belichick to decline the award as a result of the many controversies surrounding the outgoing President. But we all know that Bill Belichick is unbothered by what the layman thinks of him.

According to ProFootballTalk, Bill Belichick “very much wants to accept” the Medal of Freedom in spite of the controversy. Per the report, Belichick sees the award as “a great honor.”

President Trump’s term in office is slated to end next week. If there is an award ceremony to be held at all, it will happen very soon. As a result, Belichick won’t have a whole lot of time to make a decision.

There are a lot of people in the Patriots fanbase, the Boston media, and even the Massachusetts government that are vehemently opposed to Belichick accepting the award.

Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern and state attorney general Maura Healey both called on Belichick to politely decline the award.

Others were far less diplomatic in their language.

“Just FYI: If Bill Belichick accepts the Presidential Medal of Freedom from a man who sought to tear down the US government, an active enemy of our country, not only am I done w/the Patriots forever but, Belichick’s legacy as a coach will forever come with a big ugly asterisk,” columnist David Rothkopf tweeted.

“If this story about Bill Belichick accepting a Medal of Freedom from the disgraced occupant of the White House is true, he’s dead to me. Say it ain’t so, Bill. I sincerely hope this is Fake News,” tweeted Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe.

It’s a contentious issue to be sure. We’ll find out very soon what Belichick’s decision will be.