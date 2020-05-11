How Many Games The Patriots Are Favored In Without Tom Brady

Things will be different for the New England Patriots in 2020. For the first time in two decades, Tom Brady won’t be the team’s starting quarterback.

As a result, the Patriots have lost their air of invincibility. If you don’t believe us, just look at the latest early point spreads from Las Vegas.

BetOnline has released early betting lines for every game of the 2020 NFL season. The Patriots never won less than nine games with Brady as their starting quarterback, but they are only favored in eight contests for next season. New England is an underdog in seven contests, with a game at the Los Angeles Chargers designated as a “pick-em.”

Even more notably, the Patriots are home underdogs against the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers. The Ravens are the only team currently favored in all 16 games.

Additionally, New England is not favored to win the AFC East for the first time in years. The Buffalo Bills are the team to beat, according to the oddsmakers.

Fortunately, the Patriots are still favored to sweep the Dolphins and Jets. Some things never change we guess. They’re also favored in home games against the Bills, Broncos, Cardinals and Raiders.

You can find more specific info on the Patriots’ betting lines here.