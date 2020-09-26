How Much Cam Newton Could Reportedly Get In Free Agency

Almost every team in the NFL overlooked Cam Newton this past offseason, as the former MVP had to settle for a one-year, $1.75 million deal from the New England Patriots.

Newton has dealt with a handful of injures over the last few seasons, which ultimately led to teams avoiding him in free agency. However, the Auburn product has looked really good in his first two games for New England.

Last week, Newton had 397 passing yards and three total touchdowns on the road against the Seahawks. If he continues to play at that level, he’s going to earn himself a nice raise next offseason.

So, how much is a healthy Cam Newton worth on the open market? Former NFL executive Michael Lombardi believes the former No. 1 overall pick is “easily” worth $25 million per season.

“I think you would have to do a contract that protects the club and gives him the flexibility to get the guarantees he wants,” Lombardi said on WEEI Radio. “He’s easily a $25 million quarterback. There’s no doubt.”

Bill Belichick and the Patriots might not want to spend $25 million per year on a quarterback, but Newton is a rare talent when healthy.

Injuries are always going to be a concern with a quarterback like Newton due to all the hits he takes. On the other hand, he’s such a dynamic playmaker that can legitimately carry New England’s offense.

We’ll see if Newton can continue his revenge tour this weekend against the Raiders.