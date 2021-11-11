Here’s How Much The Patriots Will Save After Cam Newton’s Signing

The Carolina Panthers won’t be the only team that benefits from bringing aboard Cam Newton on Thursday. The New England Patriots, who released the former MVP before the start of the season, will also cash in, literally, on the quarterback’s signing.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Newton joining the Panthers will free up $1.5 million in cap space for the Patriots. New England will be able to use that additional space for the 2022 season.

The Patriots were uncharacteristically big spenders this past summer in free agency, so should be able to make use of that additional change next year. Bill Belichick can credit his former quarterback for the extra cash, while Newton gets a clean slate in Carolina.

The #Panthers signing Cam Newton helps the #Patriots, freeing up $1.5M of cap space — in 2022. https://t.co/PxIPsu0Doi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 11, 2021

The Patriots released Newton at the end of training camp earlier this year after he lost the starting job to rookie Mac Jones. The move sent the 32-year-old into free agency and left him without a team for the last two months.

Newton spent the entire 2020 season as the starter for Belichick in New England. However, he struggled to be productive through the air and was ultimately a major reason why the Patriots went 7-9, their worst mark in two decades.

Newton ended his tenth year in the NFL completing 65.7 percent of his passes for 2,657 yards, but threw just eight touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions. He remained productive on the ground, racing for 592 yards and 10 touchdowns.

While Newton eyes a fresh start with the Panthers, the Patriots will continue to put their faith behind Jones. The former Alabama star quarterback has done exactly what Belichick has asked of him through the first nine weeks and done it well.

As a result, the Patriots are a surprising 5-4, right in the middle of the AFC playoff picture. Should Jones keep up his play, New England will be a team to watch late in December.