Report: How Patriots Are Feeling About Mac Jones So Far

Mac Jones fell right into Bill Belichick’s lap during the 2021 NFL Draft. Some analysts thought Jones would be a top-three pick in the draft, but the New England Patriots managed to select him with the 15th overall pick.

There are several veterans in New England’s quarterback room at the moment, such as Cam Newton, Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham. However, that doesn’t mean Jones can’t win the starting job at any point this season.

With rookie minicamp officially in the books, uSTADIUM is reporting that Jones “blew away” coaches and teammates with his leadership, knowledge, accuracy and decision-making.

If this report is true, Jones might have a legitimate shot to be the Week 1 starter for the Patriots.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones is having an “amazing” Rookie Mini Camp, per source Coaches & teammates have been “blown away” at his leadership, knowledge, accuracy, film study, and decision making” 👀 — Justin Ramos (@patriotsnews247) May 16, 2021

Even if Jones doesn’t end up being the immediate starter for New England this season, there’s no question that he’s talented enough to eventually lead Josh McDaniels’ offense.

As for Jones’ thoughts on his fit with the Patriots, he wasn’t afraid to admit that he had his sights set on Foxborough.

“At the end of the day, you kind of want to get the right fit,” Jones said after he was drafted. “I feel like, secretly, I really wanted to go to the Patriots all along. So I’m actually really happy it happened.”

NFL fans will get a closer look at Jones when preseason football begins in August.