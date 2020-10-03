How The Patriots Are Reacting To The Cam Newton News

The Patriots found out this Saturday that Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19. While the team’s upcoming game with the Chiefs is now in limbo, the real concern here is whether anyone else in the locker room has contracted the virus.

New England provided an update on the rest of its team earlier today, saying “Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player [Cam Newton] received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.”

Sure that’s positive news at the moment for the Patriots, but that can all change in the blink of an eye. We all witnessed this week with the Titans just how quickly the virus can spread within the clubhouse.

Multiple players on the Patriots have clearly been paying close attention to what’s going on in Tennessee.

NFL Network reporter Michael Giardi said he received one text from an anonymous player on New England’s roster that said “We’ve seen what’s happened in Tennessee. It’s a concern. It’s scary. I don’t want to bring this home to my family.”

This is a legitimate concern to have regarding a situation like this. The last thing players want is to expose their children and wives to the virus.

Before the NFL makes a decision regarding the Chiefs-Patriots game, it’ll wait to see what the next 24 hours bring in terms of test results.

