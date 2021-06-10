Hunter Henry Had Injury Scare At Thursday Practice

Hunter Henry reportedly had an injury scare while participating in Patriots’ practice on Thursday. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the veteran tight end went to the ground during a drill where he was matched up with safety Adrian Colbert.

Thankfully for the Patriots, Henry was checked out by the medical staff immediately and nothing was deemed to be serious. Reporters on the scene shared he appeared to have his ankle re-taped and did not return for the rest of the workout, but didn’t suffer an injury that would cause him to miss time.

“Brief moment of “uh-oh” with TE Hunter Henry, who ended up on the ground with S Adrian Colbert in coverage. Henry got up slowly, was checked out by medical/athletic training staff, and seemed to be OK,” Reiss tweeted on Wednesday.

“Just a scare for Hunter Henry. Nothing serious” Rapoport reported.

Brief moment of "uh-oh" with TE Hunter Henry, who ended up on the ground with S Adrian Colbert in coverage. Henry got up slowly, was checked out by medical/athletic training staff, and seemed to be OK. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 10, 2021

Just a scare for Hunter Henry. Nothing serious. https://t.co/OU4usKcaev — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2021

The reports are welcome news for Henry and the Patriots. The 26-year-old tight end has had a difficult time with injuries since coming into the NFL in 2016. He missed all of the 2018 campaign with a torn ACL and has never played a full regular season slate.

Henry’s injury history appeared to be a major reason for his split with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he still proved to be a productive tight end last season. He caught a career-high 60 passes for 613 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged over 10 yards per reception on the year.

Henry’s upside led the Patriots to sign him earlier this offseason to a three-year deal worth up to $37.5 million. He joined a revamped pass-catching corps in New England designed to give Cam Newton an opportunity to work the middle of the field.

Henry will no doubt be an importance piece of the puzzle for the Patriots, so long as he can stay healthy.