Ian Rapoport Addresses Tua Tagovailoa Trade Rumors

On Wednesday afternoon, Deshaun Watson trade rumors took center stage – for about the 20th time over the past few months.

Houston Texans insider John McClain reported the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins were getting closer to a trade for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson wouldn’t be the only quarterback on the move in that potential trade.

Of course, if the Dolphins trade for Watson, Tua Tagovailoa would be looking for a new home. Immediately after the Watson rumors started, several teams were mentioned as possible landing spots for Tua.

But are the Dolphins actually interested in trading the former No. 5 overall pick? According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the answer is no.

“The Dolphins have not made any calls at all potentially shopping Tua,” Rapoport said. “I’m not saying a Watson trade isn’t gonna happen but there’s definitely nothing imminent right now.”

Tagovailoa missed a few games this season as he recovered from broken ribs. Unfortunately, his hiatus from the team saw the Dolphins lose a few games and now the team sits at 1-5 on the year.

It’s a far cry from the Miami team that fought for a playoff spot during the 2020 season.

Tua’s name keeps popping up in trade rumors, but it doesn’t appear like he’s going to be on the move any time soon.