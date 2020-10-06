Ian Rapoport Shares The Latest On Cam Newton’s Status

The New England Patriots did not have Cam Newton available last night after the quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

New England plays again this Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Given how poorly Brian Hoyer and Jarret Stidham played on Monday, the Patriots clearly would love to have Newton back.

It’s not that simple though, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport explained this afternoon. It all depends on the timeline of the coronavirus in Newton’s body.

“If we assume that Cam Newton continues to not have symptoms and theoretically he tests [negative] twice after a five-day period, then he would be able to get back on the field against the Broncos,” Rapoport said. “The problem is, that all is determined by when the virus actually leaves his system. He had it Saturday, had it late Friday night.

“Does it leave his system in time enough to get ready for the Broncos? As of right now, it seems far-fetched, but it is possible.”

From NFL Now: #Patriots QB Cam Newton has not shown COVID-19 symptoms yet (as the CBS broadcast mentioned), but it's still a longshot for him to be cleared and play vs. the #Broncos. I'll explain 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ei4yWT5E5N — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2020

With Newton leading the way through the first three games, the Patriots started 2-1. A loss to Kansas City last night pushed New England down to 2-2 at the quarter pole of the season.

We’ll see if Newton is back out there leading his team this Sunday.