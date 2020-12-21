Injury Diagnosis In For Patriots Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore season is officially over after he injured his leg during yesterday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Gilmore went down while attempting to cover Miami wide receiver Mack Hollins. Watching the play on replay, it appeared that the three-time Pro Bowler injured his knee.

Thankfully, that wasn’t the case. However, Gilmore will need surgery to repair a partially torn quad muscle, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

He will miss New England’s final two games against the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

#Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore, the reigning defensive player of the year, suffered a partially torn quad, sources say. He’ll have surgery to repair it tomorrow. He should be able to participate in a some portion of the offseason program. No structural damage to his knee. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2020

Gilmore earned All-Pro honors in each of the last two seasons. This year, he recorded 37 tackles, three passes defensed, one forced fumble and an interception in 11 games.

The Patriots fell to 6-8 with Sunday’s loss. More notably, they were eliminated from playoff contention, meaning this will be the first non-playoff season for the franchise since 2008.

New England will look for a bounce back season in 2021, and most likely Gilmore will be there to contribute, as his contract runs through next season.