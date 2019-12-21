Injury Update For New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman

UPDATE: Julian Edelman returned to the game and promptly caught a 30-yard pass from Brady.

Julian Edelman back in the game. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) December 22, 2019

ORIGINAL POST:

If there’s one player other than Tom Brady the Patriots can’t afford to lose, it’s WR Julian Edelman. The New England receiver has been Brady’s most trusted target this season. He’s been the Patriots’ offensive safety net at any given time, and is essential for an offense lacking play-makers.

But New England will have to try and beat the Buffalo Bills without him for the duration of Saturday’s pivotal AFC East Division battle. Edelman appears to have suffered a head injury and subsequently, has gone to the locker room.

It’s unclear if the Patriots receiver will return on Saturday night.

#Patriots WR Julian Edelman is being evaluated for head injury. He headed into the locker room. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2019

It’s unclear when exactly the head injury occurred. But fans are speculating the injury was suffered as Edelman and a Bills defender collided during the game.

Hopefully for New England, Edelman’s injury isn’t too serious. He’s a crucial piece for the Patriots’ offense.

Stakes couldn’t be higher for tonight’s AFC East Division contest. The Patriots are trying to secure their lead in the division while the Bills are trying to make things interesting.

Given New England’s recent struggles, Buffalo is trying to take advantage and miraculously take the division lead. We’ll see if Brady is able to take down the Bills, now without the services of Edelman as of now.

You can catch the rest of the Patriots-Bills contest on NFL Network.