On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams hosted the New England Patriots in a rematch of the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIII was a defensive slugfest with both teams failing to score a touchdown in the first three quarters. That game ended with a 13-3 Patriots victory.

Well, Thursday night’s contest has been the polar opposite. Los Angeles has dominated from the opening whistle and currently holds a 24-3 lead in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, things got even worse for the Patriots earlier in the fourth quarter. Second-year running back Damien Harris went down with what looked to be a potentially serious injury.

After remaining down on the field for much of the commercial break, Harris eventually walked off under his own power.

Damien Harris was down for a bit but is now jogging off the field slowly after being attended to by the medical staff. #Patriots — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) December 11, 2020

Harris attempted to pick up a blitz and appeared to take a shot from a Rams defender’s knee right to the back.

The good news is that Harris was able to walk off the field under his own power. Losing the former Alabama star wouldn’t be a good sight for a Patriots team that has already struggled to move the ball so far tonight.

Harris has become the clear lead back for New England over the past few weeks.