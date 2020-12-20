Injury Update For Patriots Cornerback Stephon Gilmore

It’s been a tough season for the New England Patriots when it comes to injuries. Several of the team’s star players have missed several games due to various reasons.

The poor injury luck continued on Sunday afternoon.

New England All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore is reportedly down with an injury on Sunday afternoon in Miami.

Gilmore was reportedly down on the field with an injury and had to be helped off the field. He is currently in the medical tent, per reports.

Here’s what happened:

The Patriots have since announced that Gilmore is doubtful to return.

Patriots injury update: CB Stephon Gilmore (knee) is doubtful to return. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 20, 2020

Gilmore’s future in New England post-2020 is cloudy, according to WEEI:

But Gilmore is also 30 years old. And by all accounts, the aging cornerback has no plans to play out the final year of his existing contract in 2021 that’s set to pay him a $7 million salary after New England essentially gave him a $5 million advanced bump in pay this fall to bridge the gap between his now-dated deal and the highest-paid players at his position. The five-year, $65 million contract Gilmore signed with the Patriots as a free agent in 2017 is probably the best free agent pact Bill Belichick has ever inked. New England needed a No. 1 cornerback — uncharacteristically paid market price for such a costly commodity — and that’s exactly what Gilmore brought to the back end of the Patriots defense. The two-time All-Pro helped the team to a pair of Super Bowls and was a key cog in taking home the Lombardi against the Rams, sealing the win with an interception in the end zone.

Hopefully Gilmore’s injury is nothing serious and we’ll see him back soon.