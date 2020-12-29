Insane Cam Newton Monday Night Football Graphic Is Going Viral

Anyone that’s watched Cam Newton play over the last few seasons, knows that he likes to do things a little differently.

But on Monday Night, the NFL world learned just how unique the New England quarterback might be.

During ESPN’s broadcast of the game between the Patriots and the Bills, a graphic appeared detailing Newton’s schedule since arriving in New England. Apparently the 31-year-old quarterback wakes up every morning at 4:20 a.m. ET.

Newton is then out of the house 10 minutes later by 4:30 a.m. He doesn’t get his first cup of coffee until a few hours later at 8 in the morning.

The graphic finished be mentioning that he’s asleep by 11:30 each night.

Interestingly enough, the graphic didn’t mention what Newton does in between leaving the house and taking a sip of coffee. It’s safe to assume that it’s some combination of working out and practice.

Bill Belichick and the rest of the Patriots organization have lauded Newton’s work ethic throughout the year. Unfortunately, that hasn’t exactly translated to the field. The veteran quarterback is in the midst of one of the worst seasons of his career. Through 13 games, he threw for just 2,381 yards and five touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions.

Almost immediately, people began to question the graphic and Newton’s apparent schedule. Most NFL media members seemed to think the Patriots quarterback needs a few more hours of sleep.

maybe Cam Newton is struggling because he’s getting 5 hours of sleep a night????????? https://t.co/cmMMhECCLB — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 29, 2020

There is a ZERO percent chance Cam Newton leaves the house 10 minutes after he wakes up — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 29, 2020

if i were cam newton i would simply get more sleep pic.twitter.com/mk6m7fRygY — C.D. Carter (@CDCarter13) December 29, 2020

I have a wonky sleep schedule, but #Patriots QB Cam Newton operates on less than 5 hours sleep?

Plus the first cup of coffee isn't until over 3 hours after waking up? I have so many questions! pic.twitter.com/ask9rjsOau — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) December 29, 2020

Cam needs more sleep pic.twitter.com/2cbP4Qa5QI — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) December 29, 2020

With just one game remaining in New England’s 2020 campaign, it’s unclear what will become of Newton next year. After signing a one-year deal to join the Patriots this offseason many thought he could become the team’s quarterback for seasons to come. Of course, the former MVP hasn’t met expectations since linking up with Belichick. Now, it’s doubtful that he’ll take the first team reps in 2021.

