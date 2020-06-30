Jacoby Brissett Shares His Honest First Thought On The Patriots

Most players dreamt of playing with the Patriots during the Tom Brady era. Jacoby Brissett was never one of those players.

Playing during the Brady years came with its pros and cons – especially as a backup quarterback. For starters, playing for the Patriots for just a few years likely won you a Super Bowl ring. In Brissett’s case, he already has a ring under his belt thanks to New England’s 2017 Super Bowl win over the Falcons.

Another pro for playing with the Patriots during the Brady era was the priceless knowledge. There’s no doubt Brissett learned a thing or two from the legendary quarterback. But all the pros couldn’t outweigh cons for Brissett when he first landed in Foxborough.

The N.C. State alum had no desire to be drafted by the Patriots. But as we all know, New England selected Brissett with its 91st overall pick.

“I honestly did not want to be there,” Brissett tolld the Double Coverage podcast, via 247Sports. “When I took my visit there — my pre-draft visit — I was like, ‘Hell no. If one team drafts me, it better not be them.’ And I’ll never forget, Josh (McDaniels) called me on the phone on draft night and I didn’t have his number saved. That’s how bad it was. I didn’t even have his number saved in my phone. I was like, ‘Damn, man.'”

Despite his preconceived notions about New England, Brissett proceeded to love playing for the Patriots.

The now Colts QB said he learned how to be a “pro” during his time in New England.

Brissett will look to learn from another veteran quarterback – Philip Rivers – in Indianapolis this upcoming season.