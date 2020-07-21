Report: 1 Team Can Be Removed From Jadeveon Clowney Sweepstakes

The New England Patriots have had quite the offseason so far. It doesn’t sound like that will continue with a surprise addition of Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney, the former No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, was traded by the Houston Texans to the Seattle Seahawks last year. Now, he is seeking a big, potentially short deal, but has struggled to get his price, coming off of an injury-plagued season.

We know the New England Patriots can be opportunistic in situations like this. The team is fresh off of signing the other biggest free agent to make it through the spring: Cam Newton. It doesn’t sound like Clowney is in the plans, though.

Pat McAfee recently had NFL insider Ian Rapoport on his radio show. Rapoport doesn’t believe New England will be able to get to the single-year payday that the three-time Pro Bowler is looking for. From the appearance last week:

"I think @clownejd would just like to make a lot of money.. I know he wants a 1 year deal. I don't think he would take just a little tiny deal from the #Patriots"@RapSheet on the @Patriots making more cap space and Jadeveon Clowney's free agent status #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/uIWmlxEPRF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 14, 2020

“I think Clowney wants to get paid. Clowney is basically thinking, ‘Where can I get paid as much as possible and if I don’t have to go to training camp for a lot of it, ah, that will probably be okay,’” Rapoport told McAfee, via 247Sports. “Remember, he did that last year and made $15 million in late-August, early-September, I forgot when it was and that worked out fine.

“I mean, I think for him, it’s like, ‘Why would I not do the same?’ Also, do you think he missed anything in the spring? He missed some Zoom meetings. … I think Clowney would just like to make a lot of money. I know he wants a one-year deal. I don’t think he would take just a little tiny deal from the Patriots.”

There’s still plenty of speculation over where Jadeveon Clowney will end up, but a few teams are hanging around as potential favorites. The Tennessee Titans have had persistent buzz for months now. General manager Jon Robinson has played things close to the vest, but hasn’t shut down the speculation.