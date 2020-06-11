Patriots Veteran Expects Team To ‘Peacefully Protest’ This Season

Adrian Peterson sent a message to the rest of the NFL last week when he said “We’re all getting ready to take a knee together.” Though it’s unknown how every team will handle this season, we now have an idea of how the New England Patriots will protest.

James White spoke to the media this afternoon about how he expects the Patriots to protest during the 2020 season. Let’s just say there’s a strong chance the team kneels during the national anthem.

“I’m sure we’ll figure something out as a team,” White said during a video conference call. “I’m not sure exactly what that will be, but I’m sure guys will peacefully protest in some type of form or fashion.”

White kneeled during the anthem for one game in 2017. He wasn’t the only one as over a dozen players on the Patriots showed their support for Colin Kaepernick.

Patriots’ RB James White expects team to protest this season:https://t.co/bDYCJ5Nmzj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 11, 2020

Yahoo News recently conducted a poll to see how many Americans would be OK with players kneeling during the anthem. It turns out that 52 percent of fans would be fine with the peaceful protests.

The NFL is most likely expecting players to take a knee this season due to the death of George Floyd.

Roger Goodell recently said the NFL was wrong for trying to silence players’ peaceful protests, so that could players the push they need to follow through with that action.