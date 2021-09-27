James White Reportedly Suffered Gruesome Injury On Sunday

The New England Patriots feared the worst when veteran running back James White went to the ground with an apparent hip injury during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. On Monday, the team and the 29-year-old received a devastating diagnosis for the 29-year-old.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, White suffered a subluxation of the hip during New England’s game this past weekend. He is expected to be out indefinitely, which makes him a strong candidate to land on injured reserve in the coming days.

All of the signs at Gillette Stadium on Sunday indicated that White’s injury was serious. After the running back rushed for six yards to convert a third-and-3, he was tackled out of bounds and immediately grabbed for his hamstring area.

Almost the entire Patriots team came over to White to check in on the captain. He was then carted off the field and almost immediately ruled out for the remainder of the game.

#Patriots RB James White suffered a subluxation of the hip during yesterday’s game, per me and @MikeGiardi. The injury knocks the key offensive player out indefinitely. He has been undergoing tests today, but an IR stint would make sense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2021

White has been a staple of the Patriots offense since the team drafted him in the fourth round of the 2014 draft. He’s been a valuable contributor on the field during three of the franchise’s Super Bowl winning seasons and has grown into a valuable leader in the New England locker room.

White has been one of the few running backs to maintain his spot in New England with his versatility as a pass-catcher. Over seven seasons in the NFL, he’s made 369 catches for 3,184 yards and 25 touches. He’s added 1,240 yards and 10 scores on the ground.

Prior to his injury on Sunday, White has tallied 132 yards from scrimmage and a rushing touchdown in 2021.

The Patriots will need to adjust without their running back leader available for the foreseeable future. Damien Harris, Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor will all need to step up in the veteran’s absence.