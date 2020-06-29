Everyone’s Making Same Jarrett Stidham Joke After Cam Newton Signing

How do we think Jarrett Stidham reacted to the news of Cam Newton’s signing with the Patriots on Sunday evening?

NFL fans seem to think that they know. Everyone seems to be making the same Stidham-Newton joke following the blockbuster free agency news on Sunday evening.

Newton, 31, has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots. His signing comes after three-plus months on the NFL free agency market. The Panthers released the former NFL MVP quarterback in March.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that Newton is signing a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million. This is essentially a prove-it contract for the former Auburn Tigers star.

For the #Patriots and Cam Newton, who have quietly worked on this recently, it’s a 1-year deal worth up to $7.5M, source said. https://t.co/YSHLAcRupb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 29, 2020

Stidham, of course, was the presumed starter in New England following Tom Brady’s departure and the Patriots’ lack of QB moves in free agency/draft.

But that has since changed – quickly.

Cam Newton when he sees Jarrett Stidham on the way to practice pic.twitter.com/7pTXExwt2I — CAM NEWTON IS A PATRIOT SMD (@June__NYC) June 29, 2020

Jarrett Stidham after he found out the Patriots signed Cam Newton. pic.twitter.com/E4isPNL84N — Dylan C (@DylansRawTake) June 29, 2020

Cam Newton to Jarrett Stidhampic.twitter.com/jzPqFkdaZj — Elvin Ryan (@ElvinRyan_FF) June 29, 2020

NFL fans: “Hahaha the Patriots have to start Jarrett Stidham next year, 4-12 incoming. The dynasty is DEAD.” Adam Schefter: “The Patriots have signed Cam Newton.” NFL fans: pic.twitter.com/6wucC3gbNt — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) June 28, 2020

More seriously, ESPN NFL analyst Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders had a measured take.

“If Newton is healthy, this should be a massive offensive improvement over what the Patriots would have done with Stidham. It does not necessarily make them Super Bowl contenders. The defense is still in line for serious regression,” he writes.

If Newton is healthy, this should be a massive offensive improvement over what the Patriots would have done with Stidham. It does not necessarily make them Super Bowl contenders. The defense is still in line for serious regression. — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) June 29, 2020

The Patriots were always going to be interesting to watch following Tom Brady’s departure. And they just became even more interesting with the addition of Cam Newton.

But you can still expect Stidham to compete for the job. He impressed his teammates last year.

“Last year even though he didn’t step on the field that much, just seeing his improvement every day on the practice field, in meetings, he’s a very humble guy and he came in eager to work right away and picked it up so quickly,” Rex Burkhead said, per WEEI.

“I think that is what struck me, how quickly he picked up the offense from the get-go. He’s out there making calls, making adjustments in audibles like he has been in this system for a while. I’m excited for him. Excited for his opportunity. Whoever is at quarterback — whether it’s him, Hoy (Brian Hoyer), whoever — just ready to follow them.”

Who do you have winning the Patriots’ starting job: Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham?