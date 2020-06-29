The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Jarrett Stidham Joke After Cam Newton Signing

Jarrett Stidham playing for the Patriots.DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 08: Jarrett Stidham #4 of the New England Patriots runs toward the locker room tunnel at halftime during the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 8, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

How do we think Jarrett Stidham reacted to the news of Cam Newton’s signing with the Patriots on Sunday evening?

NFL fans seem to think that they know. Everyone seems to be making the same Stidham-Newton joke following the blockbuster free agency news on Sunday evening.

Newton, 31, has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots. His signing comes after three-plus months on the NFL free agency market. The Panthers released the former NFL MVP quarterback in March.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that Newton is signing a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million. This is essentially a prove-it contract for the former Auburn Tigers star.

Stidham, of course, was the presumed starter in New England following Tom Brady’s departure and the Patriots’ lack of QB moves in free agency/draft.

But that has since changed – quickly.

More seriously, ESPN NFL analyst Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders had a measured take.

“If Newton is healthy, this should be a massive offensive improvement over what the Patriots would have done with Stidham. It does not necessarily make them Super Bowl contenders. The defense is still in line for serious regression,” he writes.

The Patriots were always going to be interesting to watch following Tom Brady’s departure. And they just became even more interesting with the addition of Cam Newton.

But you can still expect Stidham to compete for the job. He impressed his teammates last year.

“Last year even though he didn’t step on the field that much, just seeing his improvement every day on the practice field, in meetings, he’s a very humble guy and he came in eager to work right away and picked it up so quickly,” Rex Burkhead said, per WEEI.

“I think that is what struck me, how quickly he picked up the offense from the get-go. He’s out there making calls, making adjustments in audibles like he has been in this system for a while. I’m excited for him. Excited for his opportunity. Whoever is at quarterback — whether it’s him, Hoy (Brian Hoyer), whoever — just ready to follow them.”

Who do you have winning the Patriots’ starting job: Cam Newton or Jarrett Stidham?


