NFL Coach Shares Thoughts On Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham

For the first time in two decades, the New England Patriots will not have Tom Brady on their roster. The thought around the league is that Bill Belichick will hand the keys to the offense over to second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Coming out of high school, Stidham was one of the top recruits from his class. He initially committed to Texas Tech, but then decommitted so he could play at Baylor. After a one year in Waco, and a fall away from the game at a community college, he transferred to Auburn.

Kliff Kingsbury, who used to coach at Texas Tech, knows a thing or two about Stidham. Landing the talented quarterback’s commitment back in 2014 was a huge step in the right direction for the Red Raiders, before his decommitment.

Stidham never ended up playing a single down for Kingsbury, but the current coach of the Arizona Cardinals still thinks very highly of the right-handed gunslinger. He appeared on WEEI Radio to share his thoughts on how Jarrett Stidham will perform in Foxborough. From 247Sports:

“He was committed to me for about a year, and so I have always had a high regard of him as a player and as a person,” Kingsbury said on WEEI’s Ordway, Merloni & Fauria on Monday. “I know they are very high on him up there in New England. I am excited to watch him play. I cheer for Texas kids and I think he definitely has the ability.” “It is going to be hard to replace the greatest of all-time, but Josh (McDaniels) and those guys up there do a phenomenal job of developing quarterbacks and if they feel confident in him, I feel confident in what they have going on. I am excited to watch him play.”

Replacing a legend like Brady might be impossible. That being said, the Patriots apparently see something in the former Auburn quarterback.

He won’t blow away teams with his arm talent or athleticism, but Stidham has the tools to succeed in the NFL.

New England has five prime-time games on its schedule for 2020, which means the entire sports world should get a close look at Stidham.

