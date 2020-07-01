Jarrett Stidham Reacts To Julian Edelman’s Instagram Post

Jarrett Stidham is no longer the obvious favorite to start in New England, but the Patriots’ second-year quarterback remains a big part of the team’s future.

Despite the Patriots signing Cam Newton to a one-year deal, the AFC East franchise is still high on Stidham. Some are even suggesting that Stidham could end up winning the starting job.

“I think they are going to keep 3 QBs. Use Cam Newton perhaps as the wild card. I actually don’t see him starting Week 1 in the offense…I know one thing for a fact: the Patriots love Jarrett Stidham,” an AFC head coach told ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

If Stidham is going to beat out Newton this preseason, he’ll have to develop a strong chemistry with Julian Edelman. Based on his Instagram activity, it appears the two are close.

Edelman posted the following photo on Instagram earlier this week:

“It’s not what we do once in a while that shapes our lives. It’s what we do consistently,” Edelman wrote on Instagram.

Stidham had a subtle response to the photo:

“👀,” Stidham wrote in the comment section.

Who knows what that means, but current and former Patriots have been very active in the Instagram comment section as of late.

Brady and Edelman were an incredible duo for the Patriots for the last decade or so. Will Newton or Stidham be the one to take over the departed half?