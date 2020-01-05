Jay Glazer Has Details On Tom Brady’s Demands In New England

It’s been less than 24 hours since the Patriots’ 2019 campaign came to a shocking end in the playoffs, but already their outlook for 2020 seems worrying. The latest reports suggest that Tom Brady won’t let his next contract with the team be nearly as team-friendly as its been for years.

According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Brady will not be offering the Patriots a “hometown discount.” He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Per the report, Brady will not be signing a team-friendly deal in his next contract, either.

Brady played the 2019 season on a $23 million contract with most of that money guaranteed. Technically he has two years remaining on the deal, but those years are voided for cap space purposes.

Tom Brady doesn’t plan on giving the Patriots a “hometown discount” as an unrestricted free agent this summer, per @JayGlazer 💸 pic.twitter.com/NLdVINmGFL — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 5, 2020

But despite receiving tons of cap relief from Brady, the Patriots either couldn’t or wouldn’t surround him with the weapons needed to return to the Super Bowl.

High-profile departures such as Trey Flowers, Trent Brown, Malcom Brown, and of course Rob Gronkowski were not replaced by free agents of equal cost.

Tom Brady would be far from the only legendary quarterback to finish his career with another team. Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Johnny Unitas, Joe Namath and Brett Favre all played their final games away from the teams they became legends for.

Has Tom Brady played his final down in New England?