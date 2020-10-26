Jeff Garcia Is Getting Called Out For His Comments On Cam Newton

Former NFL quarterback Jeff Garcia does not appear to be a big fan of Cam Newton – or, more specifically, his wardrobe.

Garcia, a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, is now working as an analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area. Sunday night, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback went off on Newton.

The 49ers beat the Patriots, 33-6, at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Newton was terrible, throwing three interceptions before getting benched in the fourth quarter. Following the loss, Garcia took some shots at the Patriots quarterback.

“You go into this game, two touchdowns and four interceptions (on the season). You throw, what, three more interceptions? You get yanked in the second half. There is nothing good going your way. Why are you dressing like that to bring more attention to yourself?” Garcia said on Sunday night.

“This just goes back to a couple of years of watching this guy, and seeing him at the podium, but yet, what he’s doing on the field does not translate to being that guy.”

Whew, Jeff Garcia been waiting a long time to get this off his chest about Cam Newton. pic.twitter.com/clx5IEGn9x — Moneybagg Yo(hannes) 🇪🇷 (@AronYohannes) October 26, 2020

Garcia was a good NFL quarterback for a long time, but we’re going to guess that Newton probably doesn’t care about his opinion on his wardrobe.

Newton and the Patriots will attempt to bounce back next weekend against Buffalo.

Kickoff between New England and Buffalo is set for 1 p.m. E.T. on CBS.