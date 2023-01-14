Jerod Mayo Reportedly Turned Down Head Coaching Interview To Stay With Patriots

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 16: Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo of the New England Patriots looks on prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

It's starting to sound like Jerod Mayo will return to the Patriots for the 2023 season.

Mayo, the inside linebackers coach for the Patriots, has been linked to a few jobs this week. Many people believe he's rising up the coaching ranks.

And yet, Mayo has apparently turned down an interview request from an NFC team.

According to Phil Perry of NBC Sports, Mayo has informed the Panthers that he will not interview with them for their head-coaching vacancy.

If Mayo is willing to turn down an interview for a job opening of this magnitude, it's a pretty strong sign that he'll stay in New England.

Earlier this week, the Patriots announced that they've had discussions with Mayo regarding a long-term extension.

Mayo, a former All-Pro, has been on the Patriots' coaching staff since 2019.

Eventually, Mayo will receive offers that are too good to ignore. Until that day comes, the Patriots should feel confident about him staying.