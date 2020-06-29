Jets Star Jamal Adams Has Message For Bill Belichick

New York Jets star safety Jamal Adams continues to do everything in his power to get under the team’s skin. But complimenting the Jets’ most-hated rival might be a new low in some fans’ minds.

When ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Cam Newton signed with the New England Patriots, Adams was one of the first NFL players to “salute” Bill Belichick on the signing. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Adams complimented Belichick and offered his congratulations to Cam on his new gig.

“I salute Coach Bill Belichick for that!” Adams wrote, much to the chagrin of Jets fans. “That’s Real. Congratulations Cam!”

Needless to say, neither Jets fans nor any other team’s fans were pleased to see Adams giving props to the Patriots. In less than a day he has over 900 comments, and nearly all of them are disappointed or angry at him for saying it.

“This is sad,” one fan wrote. “The ‘leader’ of the Jets defense congratulating Belichick and skipping the virtual offseason program with the team that has him under contract for two more years.”

“Omg, trade this Judas already,” wrote another. “He cant take time for Jets players but always finds the time for other teams. So damn over this fraud.”

Adams is currently in a bitter dispute with the team for not giving him a contract extension. He has formally requested a trade from the team, but has not been granted permission to seek one.

Nothing Adams has done publicly has worked so far. But maybe he thinks that riling up the fanbase even more will get him there.

We shall see.