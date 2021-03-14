Report: The Patriots Still Have Interest In Another Quarterback

The New England Patriots struck another one-year deal with 2020 starter Cam Newton earlier this week, signaling their commitment to him for the upcoming 2021 campaign. But, it’s still not a guarantee that he’ll be the team’s top quarterback next season.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick still may plan to pursue a familiar name at some point this offseason: Jimmy Garoppolo.

Here’s more from the ESPN insider’s Sunday appearance on SportsCenter, via 247Sports:

“(Cam’s) a nice insurance policy. Bill Belichick likes working with him a great deal. It gives them some credibility for free agents they might want to sign but Jimmy Garoppolo is still out there. I’ve spoken to enough people around the league that said it just makes too much sense for them to at least try to re-unite. “I’ve been told by a source that the 49ers have not been overly eager to trade Garoppolo yet, there hasn’t been much traction there yet. But maybe the Patriots can change their mind.”

Fowler’s report comes just over a week after NFL analyst Greg Bedard called Gaoppolo Belichick’s “Plan A” at quarterback headed into the new league year.

“From what I gather from talking to people this week, over the past week, Jimmy Garoppolo still is far and away their Plan A,” Bedard said. “That, if they had to draw it up, exactly the optimal situation for the Patriots for this coming season, it’s Jimmy G coming back here. And of course, that’s all dependent on the 49ers doing something.”

Garoppolo spent the first four years of his career with Belichick in New England and appeared to be the heir apparent to Tom Brady. However, after some inner-organization turmoil, he landed in San Fransisco and helped bring the 49ers to a Super Bowl during the 2019 season.

Despite the impressive run less than two years ago, Garoppolo’s last few seasons have been filled with injuries. Belichick and the Patriots would be wise to consider that factor if they make a run at the 29-year-old this offseason.

Meanwhile, Newton will have another chance to compete for the team’s starting gig in 2021 and will be paid nicely to do so. His new deal with the Patriots can earn him up to $14 million next year.

Knowing Belichick, we won’t know much about New England’s plan at quarterback until the season begins.