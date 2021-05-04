All Jimmy Garoppolo has heard all off-season is that his future with the San Francisco 49ers is all but over. Insert the New England Patriots.

The Garoppolo-to-New England rumors have been running wild this off-season. For good reason, too. At some point, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will move on from Jimmy G and turn the reins over to Trey Lance.

So what does that mean for Garoppolo? After all, the 29-year-old is just two seasons removed from leading the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV. There has to be at least one team that’s interested in eventually acquiring Garoppolo in a trade. Most believe that team is New England.

We don’t know if the Patriots will actually try and trade for the veteran quarterback, but Garoppolo is prepared for the uncertainty. In an interview with CBS Sports’ Damon Amendolara this week, Garoppolo discussed the possibility of reuniting with Bill Belichick and the Patriots. He had a few interesting comments.

“I don’t know. We never really got to cross that bridge. You never know where your path is going to take you in the NFL,” Garoppolo said, via NESN.com. “I thought I was going to be in New England for my entire career. That didn’t go as planned. So it’s kind of one of those businesses; you’ve just got to be ready for anything. … However the story plays out, you’ve just got to be able to run with it.”

A Jimmy Garoppolo-Patriots reunion would be quite a story. It doesn’t seem too likely at the moment, though.

Kyle Shanahan has said multiple times he’s planning on keeping Garoppolo.

Let’s not forget the Patriots just took Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, either.