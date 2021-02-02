Jimmy Johnson Has Surprising Admission Regarding Bill Belichick

Who do we think Bill Belichick is rooting for on Sunday – the Kansas City Chiefs or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Most people seem to think that the New England Patriots’ head coach will be rooting for the Chiefs.

“I think that there is a lot of competition between those two. I think both wanted to prove this year that it was not the other guy, it was them, and here’s Brady still standing and Belichick had a sub-.500 year, and I’m sure that’s not lost on Bill. I think I would be naive to think that Bill Belichick would be rooting for Tampa Bay,” FOX’s Joe Buck said.

Legendary NFL head coach Jimmy Johnson says otherwise, though.

The former Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl-winning head coach had a surprising admission about Belichick in an interview with FanSided. He says that Belichick will be rooting for Brady.

“He’s rooting for Tom,” Johnson said. “I think Bill Belichick has got to take a lot of pride in developing Tom Brady and making him who he is today. Obviously Brady had a lot to do with it, his own makeup, but Belichick was guiding the way to make sure he was a great quarterback.”

Johnson added: “People say, well, ‘Brady or Belichick?’ Tom Brady wasn’t the greatest of all-time when he was a seventh [sixth, No. 199] round pick coming out of Michigan. Not a lot of teams even wanted him.”

The Bucs and the Chiefs are scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on CBS.