Jimmy Johnson Shares Thoughts On Cam Newton With Patriots

One of the most interesting things to watch this upcoming NFL season will be how the pairing of Cam Newton and the New England Patriots fares.

The Patriots waited in the weeds all offseason before striking late last month, signing Newton to a one-year, incentive-laden contract. The hope is that the 2015 NFL MVP is healthy after missing almost all of last season due to multiple injuries.

As long as he is, Newton should win the starting job in New England. Assuming he does, NFL Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson thinks he’ll be a good fit in his new home.

Johnson addressed the Newton/Patriots pairing in an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on FS1 today.

“I think it’s going to work as long as Cam stays healthy,” Johnson said, via 247Sports. “I think he’s going to be very exciting. Josh McDaniels is going to work with Cam and have him do all kinds of things. Of course Josh had Tim Tebow in Denver so he can do some running style type things. Cam right now looks to be healthy. I know Josh had conversations with Norv and Bill (Belichick) has had conversations with Norv Turner who worked with Cam. So I think everyones on the same page. They’re going to throw him out there and see if he can make some plays and I think he’ll make plenty of plays.”

Johnson isn’t the first person to mention McDaniels’ ability to be able to expand his playbook in order to get the most out of Cam Newton. In a recent roundtable discussion with Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz and Todd Gurley, Newton himself talked about it.

“Coach McDaniels, you’re able to call some stuff that you ain’t ever been able to call now,” Newton said. “You’re getting a dog. You’re getting one of these ticked off dogs, too. And I’m looking at the schedule and I’m like ‘Who are we playing? That team passed on me! OK, that team passed on me. They could’ve came and got me.’”

It is pretty clear that right now, Newton is feeling healthy and confident. Will that carry over into the regular season?

Will we finally see the Cam of old in 2020?