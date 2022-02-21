After being fired as head coach of the New York Giants, Joe Judge found new work in no time, rejoining Bill Belichick in the New England Patriots. Today we found out what his new role in New England will be.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Judge is going to be working primarily with quarterbacks in his new role. Judge was hired as a generic “offensive assistant” when he was brought on earlier this year.

In his first run with the Patriots, Judge served as the team’s special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach. He parlayed that job into becoming the head coach of the New York Giants, but was fired after going 10-23 in two years.

NFL fans are a bit perplexed by Judge’s new role. Given that Judge’s inability to develop quarterback Daniel Jones into a star was one of the main reasons he was fired, they’re confused as to why he’s getting the job.

Why do teams keep hiring people for jobs they are obviously not good at? https://t.co/30JM6NnYd1 — Lincoln (@NotAnOtterBox) February 21, 2022

With what now??? https://t.co/rUmYR6eIml — Revs Legend Jozy Altiodre Fan Account (@YAMANSDOOD) February 21, 2022

Some have joked that Judge will start doing 3rd-and-9 QB sneaks – a play that got him ridiculed in his final days in New York.

It’s safe to say that Joe Judge’s failures in New York aren’t giving fans in New England much confidence.

But Judge has found success as a member of Bill Belichick’s staff before. Maybe with the right guidance he’ll find it again.

Belichick may not be able to transfer his winning ability to his assistant coaches, but he’s a great NFL teacher.

Will Joe Judge find success in his new role with the Patriots?