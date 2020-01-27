Joe Montana Shares His Advice For QB Tom Brady

Like Tom Brady, Joe Montana knows a thing or two about winning Super Bowls. He also knows about playing for a new team at the end of his career, a situation that Brady could possibly find himself in next season.

Brady is 42 and set to be a free agent. Right now, it is uncertain if he’ll return to the New England Patriots or continue his career elsewhere.

More than 25 years ago, Montana signed with the Kansas City Chiefs before the 1993 season after spending his first 15 years with the San Francisco 49ers. While Montana took the Chiefs to the AFC title game in his first season and had a relatively successful two-year run in Kansas City, he thinks Brady should think twice before leaving the Patriots.

Montana offered his advice to Brady in an interview with NFL Network’s Mike Silver that will air on the station’s GameDay Morning show this coming Sunday.

“Don’t — if you don’t have to. It’s a process to go through, and it takes time to get used to the team. I was fortunate because (former 49ers quarterbacks coach) Paul Hackett was there running the offense, and so I was pretty familiar with probably three-quarters of the offense going in. And, if they let [Brady] have his own offense (with a new team), yeah, that makes it a little bit easier. But still, the transition of moving … “I just can’t see how they would let him leave there, myself.”

If Brady does suit up for a different team next fall, there is one obvious fit out there: the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brady is a California native, and the Chargers are apparently set to move on from Philip Rivers. In theory, Brady would fit in nicely in SoCal.

It’s tough to envision him in another uniform though.