John Elway Shares What He’s Hearing About Patriots Game

Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos is currently in doubt.

New England played Kansas City on Monday night after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive. No other Patriots players tested positive before the game, but All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive this week.

Now, the game between the Patriots and the Broncos could be in doubt.

“All the information and everything involving testing and contact and everything else, all the information that we had we processed through medical people on our end, medical people in the league, and followed the protocols,” Belichick told reporters this week. “I feel like we did everything that we could control. I think we did everything properly with the extra plane, the extra busses, the same day travel, et cetera, et cetera. There’s multiple things we could list there. In terms of a lot of individual specific questions, I’d say all those get thrown into the general medical field.”

While the Patriots may have followed all of the protocols, they still have multiple positive tests, and that could result in a postponement.

Broncos president John Elway, though, is hearing that the game is still on.

“We’re hoping to play Sunday,” Elway said.

Denver and New England are currently scheduled to play on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on CBS.