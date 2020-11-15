John Harbaugh Shares Honest Thoughts On Facing The Patriots

John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens have had several notable matchups against the New England Patriots over the years. Of course, most of those matchups came with Tom Brady at quarterback.

That will not be the case tonight.

New England is set to face Baltimore on Sunday night with Cam Newton at quarterback. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback replaced Brady – who left for Tampa Bay – under center this season.

Harbaugh, though, isn’t taking the Patriots lightly. He knows who they are.

“They’re the Patriots,” Harbaugh told PFT. “They’re the New England Patriots. They’re coached by Bill Belichick. They’re smart and they have tremendous character. Cam Newton is talented. We’re just gonna have to play our best football. The thing I’m gonna keep focusing on is just playing winning football. You do that [in] all three stages, and we’re gonna win games. That’s all we need to do.

“And we’re young. It’s hard sometimes for young teams to learn how to win in this league. We’re a lot younger than people think we are. That’s something I think that guys kind of have to learn from experience. I include Lamar [Jackson] in that. Lamar is a young player.”

New England has been inconsistent this season, but the Patriots are coming off a win against the Jets.

Kickoff between the Patriots and the Ravens is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.