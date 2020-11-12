John Harbaugh Reacts To What He’s Seen From Cam Newton

New England’s been put through a bleak couple of weeks – and not just because of the winterish weather. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has struggled mightily, but has a chance to bounce back this weekend.

Super Cam has been anything but super these past few weeks. After starting the season 2-1, the Patriots lost four straight before getting back in the win column with a narrow victory over the New York Jets on this week’s edition of Monday Night Football.

Newton just hasn’t been himself as of late. The Patriots quarterback hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass wince Week 3. He has just two total touchdown passes this season compared to an ugly seven interceptions on the year.

Despite Newton’s recent poor play, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh isn’t taking the Patriots quarterback lightly when the Ravens play New England this weekend. Harbaugh still believes Newton is a dangerous player, and certainly capable of beating Baltimore.

“I think they’ve done a really good job of building up the offense around the players that they have, around the quarterback, Cam, who we played before and is a super-talented, extremely dangerous quarterback,” Harbaugh said, via Boston.com. “Great arm, great presence, can take off and go, as well, manages the game really well, a good leader — all those things.”

Cam Newton continues to struggle in the passing game, but he’s still a dangerous runner.

Bill Belichick is clearly trying to win games by utilizing Newton’s legs.

We’ll see one of the best dual-threat quarterback showdowns this Sunday when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens take on Newton and the Patriots.