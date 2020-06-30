Johnny Manziel Reacts To Patriots Signing Cam Newton

Just under 48 hours ago, the New England Patriots made headlines by signing a veteran free agent quarterback.

The Patriots signed former league MVP Cam Newton to a one-year, incentive-heavy deal. According to a report from ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Newton’s deal maxes out at $7.5 million.

Earlier this offseason the Carolina Panthers decided to cut the former No. 1 pick, despite having him under contract for another season. Immediately after his release, analysts started connecting him to the Patriots – to fill in for Tom Brady.

That came to fruition and now Newton will have the chance to compete with second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham. Over the past two days, figures from around the sporting world have commented on Newton’s new team.

Add former college football star Johnny Manziel to that growing list. On Monday night, Manziel took to Twitter with his reaction.

The former first-round pick kept things simple, posting a goat emoji.

Check it out.

Manziel admitted earlier over the weekend that his football career is behind him. However, it looks like Newton will have the opportunity to be a starting quarterback on a likely playoff-bound team.

In 125 career games over nine seasons, Newton has thrown for 29,041 yards, 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 4,806 yards and an additional 58 touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see how head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels use Newton this season.