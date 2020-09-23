Jon Gruden Reveals Nickname He Uses For Cam Newton

Cam Newton has looked resurgent through his first two weeks as a New England Patriot. If Newton hasn’t regained his 2015 MVP form, he at least looks like the quarterback from the first half of the 2018 season before injuries set in.

Newton has completed 71 percent of his passes for 552 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 122 yards and four scores in New England’s first two contests. More importantly, he looks healthy and comfortable in the pocket and as a runner.

This weekend, Newton and the Patriots will host one of the NFL’s most surprising teams through two weeks: the 2-0 Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders, led by head coach Jon Gruden, scored an eye-opening 34-24 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football the other night.

Speaking with reporters this afternoon, Gruden said Newton looks like his usual self before revealing the nickname he has for the veteran quarterback.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden: “I haven’t seen many guys walk through my doors that look like Cam. I call him ‘Slam.’ Slam Newton. That was the nickname He’s a power forward playing quarterback.” — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 23, 2020

Slam Newton. That’s such a Gruden nickname it hurts. Admit it, you can hear him saying it in his voice.

Without question, as long as Cam continues playing like this, it will be a tall task for anyone to stop him. He really has looked that sharp.

New England and Las Vegas will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS. We’ll see if “Slam” Newton and company can move to 2-1 on the season.