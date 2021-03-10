Jon Stewart Has 1-Word Reaction To Julian Edelman’s Letter

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman has been getting a lot of praise for the open letter he addressed to Meyers Leonard following Leonard’s open use of an anti-Semitic slur.

But few people have so succinctly described Edelman as well as comedy legend Jon Stewart. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the former Daily Show host had a message of his own for Edelman.

“Julian Edelman… mensch,” Stewart wrote. “Mensch” is the Yiddish word for “a good person.”

Edelman offered to visit the Miami Heat center in Miami to discuss the problems with his language. He even offered to invite Leonard over for a Shabbat dinner with some friends.

Maybe Jon Stewart would even show up.

Meyers Leonard has been in hot water over the past 24 hours ever since it was revealed he used an anti-Semitic slur during a Twitch stream. He has since been excused from all team activities with the Heat while the NBA investigates.

It’s very possible that Leonard’s time in Miami is over because of what he did. Maybe even his NBA career. Few NBA owners would want to associate themselves with someone who said what he said given the backlash.

But if nothing else, he’s likely to come away much smarter about how to behave in public. Especially when it comes to casual use of certain harmful slurs.

