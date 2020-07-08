Former Patriots Wide Receiver Is Selling His Super Bowl Ring

After a tumultuous seven years with the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Josh Gordon was traded to the New England Patriots in 2018 and played a small part in their Super Bowl LIII season.

But after a little over a year with his Super Bowl ring, the former Patriots wideout is ready to sell it. According to ProFootballTalk, Gordon has placed the ring at Heritage Auctions for an upcoming memorabilia auction.

Gordon split the 2019 season between the Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, who claimed him off waivers in November. He finished the year with 27 receptions for 426 yards and a touchdown in 11 games between the two teams.

But Gordon is currently suspended indefinitely by the NFL for a fifth violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drugs and substance abuse policy. That may partially explain why he’s feeling a little strapped for cash. The ring has an estimated value of $100,000.

Josh Gordon's Super Bowl ring up for auction https://t.co/AlbrTgfCFU — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 8, 2020

Per ProFootballTalk, Gordon is attempting to apply for reinstatement to the league. But there are no indications right now if the NFL will agree to his request.

After a solid rookie season, Gordon was suspended for the first two games of the 2013 NFL season. He still managed to lead the league in receiving yards en route to Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

But he was suspended for 11 games in 2014 for various reasons and then suspended for the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons. He was finally reinstated in November 2017.

Josh Gordon has been on a wild ride through his NFL career. It’s too bad it appears to have cost him his Super Bowl ring.