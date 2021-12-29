Josh McDaniels Has Honest Answer On If Mac Jones Hit The ‘Rookie Wall’

The last couple of games have not gone well for New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Since coming off a bye in Week 14, Jones has completed just 40-of-77 passes for 444 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in two games, both losses. In the process, New England has gone from potentially being the No. 1 seed in the AFC to having to battle it out for the division title.

It doesn’t sound like offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is overly concerned though. Asked on Tuesday if Jones has hit the proverbial “rookie wall,” McDaniels said he didn’t think so.

The longtime Patriots assistant added that if Jones were to have hit the wall, it would have happened earlier in the season.

“He’s doing fine,” McDaniels said, via the Boston Herald. “No concern on that. Each rookie kind of handles that differently. There’s always a stretch during the course of the middle of the season that’s a little bit new to him, because when you count the preseason games, preseason work, starting in July, usually that happens somewhere towards the end of October, middle of November, somewhere in there. But he’s gotten through that. He understands what he needs to do. He does a great job with his regimen, takes care of his body, his preparation. He’s learned how to manage his time and what he needs to allocate it towards, and I think that’s a really important thing for a young player.”

Rookie wall or not, Patriots fans have a right to be concerned about Jones considering the playoffs are around the corner. The good news is New England might have the ultimate “get right” game on its schedule this weekend.

The Patriots will host the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium Sunday before closing out the regular season against the red-hot Dolphins in Miami the following week.