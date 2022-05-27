Josh McDaniels Has Telling Admission About Learning From Bill Belichick

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels stands on the field before their game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After spending several years with the New England Patriots, Josh McDaniels is ready to prove he can be a quality head coach in the NFL. Earlier this year, he signed a deal to become the new leader of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Even though McDaniels spent over a decade learning from Bill Belichick, he knows he won't be another version of the legendary coach.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, McDaniels admit that he tried to copy "The Patriot Way" during his first stint as a head coach. This time around, he's going to be himself.

"I'm not Bill [Belichick], and I can't be," McDaniels said. "I'm just going to try to be myself and hopefully I can be a good leader for our team."

McDaniels added that he's been looking forward to coaching an NFL team again.

"I've been looking forward to an opportunity like this for a couple years now and I'm so blessed to have the staff that we have and the group that we have working, and the support staff that we have around me," McDaniels said, via the Raiders' official website. "They make my job easy. I'm just trying to keep us on schedule and on time and those kind of things, but I couldn't say enough things about the staff here."

The Raiders have the talent to make some noise this fall. It'll be up to McDaniels to get the best out of his players.