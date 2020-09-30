Through three games, the marriage between Cam Newton and the New England Patriots is off to a tremendous start.

The Pats are 2-1, and Newton has been impressive both as a passer and runner. He’s completing a career-high 68.2 percent of his passes and is tied for the league lead with four rushing touchdowns.

New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has proven a strong fit for Newton, as the veteran playcaller has altered his scheme to maximize the onetime NFL MVP’s skill set. However, it isn’t just Newton’s talent that has won McDaniels over.

On Tuesday, McDaniels singled out the one trait Newton possesses that has impressed him the most thus far.

“I have been super impressed with his humility,” McDaniels said, via NESN. “This guy has accomplished a lot in his career. Being 10 years in the league and doing all the things he has done, coming here and having no familiarity with our coaching style, our system, or the way we do things, I have been incredibly impressed with the way he’s embraced it, looks forward to it, really wants to be coached, wants to be great, wants to improve and is a great example for a lot of our younger players.”

With a good start in the rearview, Newton and the Patriots are about to hit an important stretch of their schedule. Yes, two of the next six games are against cellar dwellers–the Broncos and Jets–but the other four are against the Chiefs, Bills, 49ers and Ravens.

We will know a lot more about New England’s staying power in the AFC this season over the next six weeks, starting with Sunday’s game in Kansas City.

With the way Cam Newton and Josh McDaniels are meshing thus far, plus Bill Belichick’s presence on the sideline, we wouldn’t bet against this team.