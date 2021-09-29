Josh McDaniels Reacts To Tom Brady’s Success With Buccaneers

This Sunday’s Buccaneers-Patriots showdown is bound to be one of the biggest regular-season games in NFL history.

The storylines are seemingly endless. Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick. Brady vs. the fans. Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium. We could go on and on. The reality is it should turn into one of the greatest homecomings in sports this decade.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels spoke with reporters on Tuesday about Brady ahead of Sunday’s game. In doing so, he discussed Brady’s success with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

McDaniels isn’t surprised by how well No. 12 has played since leaving New England.

“Super impressed. Not surprised. I think there is a difference between those two,” McDaniels said regarding Brady’s success in Tampa Bay, via CBS Boston. “I would never put anything past him as far as accomplishing anything in this game. I’m not surprised he’s acclimated to their style of football and play as well as he’s played. His work ethic allows him to accomplish many, many things.

“I’m happy for him and his family and his career. I’m looking forward to competing against him on Sunday.”

Josh McDaniels "super impressed, not surprised" at Tom Brady's success in Tampa. https://t.co/85KAYaN4Yr — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 28, 2021

Sunday’s Buccaneers-Patriots game should be special.

The biggest mystery is how will fans welcome Tom Brady back into Gillette Stadium? They should applaud their former franchise quarterback, but some may still feel betrayed by his departure to Tampa Bay.

Tune into NBC this Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET to catch Bill Belichick and the Patriots welcome back Tom Brady and take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.