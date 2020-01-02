What Josh McDaniels Reportedly Thinks Of Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Josh McDaniels has been one of the most popular candidates on the coaching market in recent years. Although he remains loyal to the New England Patriots, it appears the Cleveland Browns have serious interest in him.

The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens shortly after a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Fast forward two days later, and the team part ways with general manager John Dorsey.

While there’s no telling if Cleveland will actually land McDaniels to be its next head coach, the New England offensive coordinator is reportedly a fan of Baker Mayfield.

McDaniels reportedly liked Mayfield prior to the 2018 NFL Draft. He could have the chance to coach him in the near future, if the Browns offer him the job.

In addition to having a quarterback that McDaniels believes in, Cleveland also cleaned out house in the front office. It’s important for teams to have coaches and executives that see eye-to-eye.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, McDaniels wouldn’t have taken the Browns’ job if Dorsey remained the general manager.

#Patriots OC Josh McDaniels loved Baker Mayfield pre-draft; wouldn't have taken the #Browns job if John Dorsey were still GM, sources say https://t.co/CuknbiQwGr — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 2, 2020

Cleveland might have an edge in the sweepstakes for McDaniels because he’s an Ohio native.

The most important thing for the Browns this offseason has to be finding a coach that can help develop Mayfield. After watching him struggle for the majority of this season, pairing the second-year quarterback with McDaniels may help extend his career.

Before McDaniels can make any plans about his NFL future, he’ll have to prepare for this weekend’s matchup between the Patriots and Titans.