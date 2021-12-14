Josh McDaniels Reveals If He Regrets Not Taking Colts Job

Nearly four years ago, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels accepted a deal to become the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

In the end, however, he opted to stay with the Patriots. Indianapolis went on to hire Frank Reich as its head coach and that has worked out pretty well for the Colts thus far.

Asked if he regrets passing on the opportunity, McDaniels made it clear he has no regrets.

Here’s what he said, via WEEI:

“I think every year I have tried to learn and grow as a coach and as a person. You make decisions in life and in your career that you feel like are the best decisions for you and your family, which is certainly what happened then,” McDaniels said. “You move forward and you do everything you can within your power to make those decisions the right ones. That’s what I’ve tried to do every day. I certainly have no regrets about what has transpired since then.

He praised the work Frank Reich and Colts GM Chris Ballard have done together. However, McDaniels said he’s still learning from Bill Belichick in New England.

“I’ve learned a lot being here. This is a great place to be. I learn from Bill daily, weekly under his guidance,” he said. “He really challenges me to try and improve each year and I have tried to do that myself. That’s really what any of us can do, but very fortunate to be where I am at and I am looking forward to this week.”

Will McDaniels ever land another head coaching gig?